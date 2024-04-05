River Dragons Clinch League Title With Win Over Bobcats

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons wrapped up both the Continental Division and FPHL Regular Season titles Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

By securing the league title, Columbus ensures they will have home ice throughout the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

The River Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead with goals from Justin MacDonald and Austin Daae in the first 2:47 of the game. Sequoia Swan and Josh Pietrantonio also scored while MacDonald added his second of the game into an empty net to cement the win.

William Lavalliere earned the win with 26 saves, including a glove save while sprawled on his back late in the third period to keep the lead at 4-2 with Blue Ridge pressing with the extra skater.

The same two teams are back in action tomorrow night for Columbus Hockey Legends night. Doors open at 3:30 before a 4:30 start for the Legends game featuring River Dragons and Columbus Cottonmouths alumni. Then the River Dragons and Bobcats rematch at 7:05 pm. Your ticket gets you into both games tomorrow. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

