103 Towing & Recovery Returns as Corporate Partner for 2024-25

April 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







We're thrilled to announce the return of 103 Towing & Recovery as a corporate partner for the 2024-25 season!

Their continued support and partnership mean the world to us, and we're honored to have them back on board for another exciting season of Blue Ridge Bobcats hockey.

A big thank you to 103 Towing & Recovery for their commitment to our team and their dedication to providing top-notch towing and recovery services to our community. Their support is truly invaluable, and we're grateful to have them as part of our team.

To learn more about 103 Towing & Recovery and their services, contact them at 276-613-0997.

Interested in becoming a corporate partner for the 2024-25 season? Contact our partnership team at 276-335-2100 or jmilliken@blueridgebobcats.com to explore the exciting opportunities available!

Let's make the 2024-25 season one to remember with 103 Towing & Recovery by our side! #CorporatePartner #HockeySeason #ThankYou

