Prowlers Pick up 3 Points in Baton Rouge

April 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers headed south to Baton Rouge and topped the Zydeco 3-1 in a sluggish game on April 5 at Raising Cane's River Center. Dominic Loubert's first pro goal went down as the game winner.

"It was kind of slow and sluggish," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "We weren't really moving our feet to start. We played well enough to win and that's what matters. The game started slow, as it went along, I thought it went better. It was a long day of travel for the guys so maybe we'll attribute it to that. Looking to rest up and bounce back better tomorrow."

The scoring didn't start until there was just over a minute to go in the opening period. Liam Freeborn fed a pass from behind the net to Conor Foley in tight who put home his seventh of the season.

Early in the second, Loubert ripped a shot off the crossbar and down over the line for a power play goal that doubled the Port Huron advantage.

"It was an awesome goal," Graham said. "Great shot right there. Those guys put a lot of work in this week learning the power play. That's a beautiful goal for your first one."

27 seconds later, Austin Fetterly took a turnover a few feet in front of the net and beat Bailey Stephens to the blocker side to make it 3-0.

Tyler Larwood put home a five-on-three power-play goal later in the frame to get what turned out to be Baton Rouge's only goal of the night.

Makar Sokolov was the first star of the game after a 26-save performance and the victory.

Stephens made 28 stops in the loss.

The teams wrap up their four-game season series on April 6 at the Raising Cane's River Center with puck drop scheduled for 8:00 P.M. eastern. The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

