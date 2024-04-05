Binghamton Wins Nail-Biter 2-1

April 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 2-1 on Friday night, in what is perhaps the closest-played game of the season.

Both goaltenders started off the game hot, stopping the first 10 shots they saw. It wasn't until the Danbury captain, Jonny Ruiz, scored with 3:30 left in the frame, fans saw a puck in the net. Binghamton went 0-1 on the man-advantage in the frame and found themselves down by one going into the locker room.

Binghamton was able to tie the game early in the middle period. Cameron Clark buried a rebound while being sent down to the ice, his fourth goal in six games. From that point on the teams would trade chances with odd man rushes, but neither side was able to pull ahead in the second 20 minutes.

Danbury continued to get in the shooting lanes, frustrating Binghamton. The frustration led to some penalties. Some resulted in Danbury power plays and some that led to 4on4 hockey. Luckily for the Black Bears they were able to win the special teams battle, scoring the only 4on4 goal of the night. Tyson Kirkby was able to slide the game-winning goal underneath the pad of McCollum with 9:15 left. Danbury pressed for the comeback, and were able to generate plenty of chances until 0:00

Binghamton was able to hang on and win 2-1, the 10th win over the Hat Tricks this season.

