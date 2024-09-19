River Dragons Bring Back More Scoring with Jmaeff

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons return a high-powered goal scorer to the lineup, announcing the signing of Alexander Jmaeff to the team for the 2024-25 season.

Jmaeff, 30, finished second on the River Dragons in goals last season with 32, behind the league's leading scorer Justin MacDonald (45). The Creston, BC native has produced at over a point-per-game pace in the last two seasons with Columbus, scoring 47 goals and adding 42 assists for 89 points in 87 games.

The 6-2, 201-pound forward was also a part of the Watertown Wolves team that won the Commissioners Cup title in the 2021-22 season.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

