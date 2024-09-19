Connor Lind Signs with the Dragons

September 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today defenseman Connor Lind has signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Lind has played three seasons of pro hockey, all in the FPHL. In total, the Marlborough, MA native has appeared in 97 games with the Danbury Hat Tricks and Mississippi Sea Wolves with three goals and 19 assists for 22 points.

The 25-year-old Lind came to the River Dragons as part of a trade for goaltender Breandan Colgan that included the return of Edgars Ozolinsh and Nathan Balkwill.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507- 4625.

