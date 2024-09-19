Sea Wolves Sign Defenseman Susinski

Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have signed Left-Handed Defenseman Gregory Susinski.

Susinski, a 24-year-old left handed defenseman out of Calgary, AB joins the Sea Wolves after spending four years at the University of Jamestown. In 123 games in the ACHA Gregory put up an impressive 89 points including 32 goals and 57 assists. In addition to his collegiate play Susinski was selected to the Canadian team for the World Cup of University hockey where he put up 4 assists in 5 games as the Assistant Captain for team Canada.

When asked about his decision to come to Biloxi Gregory said "I'm excited to get involved in the community and meet all the great fans. I'm also excited to try the seafood, as I've never had an oyster or good shrimp being from Alberta." Susinski continued "I'm a 200 foot defenseman and I like to play hard and fast. I take pride in keeping the puck out of my net, but I love to score goals. I want to help bring a championship to Biloxi."

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner was very excited about getting this deal done. "Gregory is a huge signing for us. He's a big defenseman that can play both ends of the ice. He's got some offensive ability but also is a strong defender. He played a crucial role in helping build his collegiate program into a top 10 program and I think he's someone capable of having an immediate impact for our team."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

