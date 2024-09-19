Prowlers Grab Gavin Fleck

The Port Huron Prowlers have made another forward addition with the signing of Gavin Fleck. The Vernon, British Columbia native has spent all four years of his pro hockey career in Europe.

Last season, Fleck added Germany to his passport as he played for ES Weißwasser in the country's fourth division. He led the team with 19 goals in 18 games and added six assists.

"Gavin is a proven goal scorer," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He had a goal-per-game his last two seasons. Goal scoring has been a focus of ours this off-season and I feel that bringing in a player who has proved he can do it will be a step in the right direction. I am excited to have him, and I think it's going to be a great fit."

That came after a season and a half with Ockelbo HK in Sweden's third division where Fleck notched 33 goals and 15 assists for 48 points in 34 games. He split 2021-22 between Ockelbo and Poland 2 side Opole HK where he totaled 13 goals and 19 points in 15 games. His first pro season in 2020-21 was also with Opole where Fleck scored nine goals and picked up 15 points in 12 games. The 23-year-old played his junior hockey in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, primarily with the Columbia Valley Rockies.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

