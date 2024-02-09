River Dragon Extend Win Streak To 12 With Win Over Zydeco

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons team-record win streak reached 12 straight games on Friday night with an 8-5 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Hunter Bersani also put up a personal best five-point night in the win and was named the game's first star for his efforts.

The scoring started early with the teams trading goals just two minutes into the contest. Bersani opened the scoring with his fifth of the season at the 2:00 mark, followed 43 seconds later by a goal from Noah Robinson to tie the game at 1-1.

Baton Rouge pulled ahead at 8:42 of the period on a goal from Mathias Tellstrom and the first ended with the Zydeco leading 2-1.

In the second Columbus appeared to break the game open, scoring four times on goals from Austin Daae, Justin MacDonald, Ryan Hunter and Carter Shinkaruk to grab a 5-2 lead after 40 minutes of play.

But back came the Zydeco, scoring twice to touch off a back-and-forth third period which saw the River Dragons lead narrowed to a goal twice before Bersani and Hunter added their second goals of the night for some late insurance and the 8-5 final.

Notes:

MacDonald extended his league record scoring streak to 22 straight games with a point after posting a goal and two assists in the contest. The streak, which dates back to December 1, now includes 17 multi-point games and is at 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points.

Kyle Moore extended his personal-best scoring streak to 11 games as well, and now has seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in that span.

Bersani's five-point night is his career high and also ties Kyle Moore for most points in a game this season.

Six River Dragons players notched multi-point efforts in the win.

Former River Dragons player and Columbus native Jake Cox scored in the loss for the Zydeco.

Columbus has not lost a game in 2024.

Columbus is back in action Saturday night hosting the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:05 pm on Youth Hockey Night. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

