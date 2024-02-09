Black Bears Outlast Rockers in High-Scoring Affair

Fraser, MI- The Binghamton Black Bears outlasted the Motor City Rockers 7-5 on Friday Night in a high-scoring affair. Gavin Yates was named the 1st Star of the game with 2 goals and 3 assists.

Dakota Bohn was named 2nd Star with his first career Hat Trick.

Motor City started the scoring in the first period. Roman Gaudet was able to squeak one through to make it 1-0. Gavin Yates responded with Binghamton's first goal of the night, tying the game at 1-1.

That would end the lowest-scoring period of the night.

As the second period opened up, so did the scoring. Andrew Uturo gave Binghamton the lead with his first career goal, in his professional debut. The Black Bears held the lead for about eight minutes until Jameson Milam tied the game for the Rockers on the power play. Like a tennis match, the teams volleyed back and forth trading goals. Yates scored his second, then Ryan Rotondi tied the game, and Dakota Bohn was able to send Binghamton to the room up by one, leading 4-3 at the second break.

Seven minutes into the third period, the Rockers scored, tying the game at 4-4. 22 seconds later, the Black Bears answered back as Jesse Anderson picked up his 5th goal of the year. Bohn added another power play strike for Binghamton extending their lead 6-4, but Motor City wasn't finished yet.

The Rockers were able to manage a final power play goal, making it a one goal contest with four minutes left in regulation. With the net empty, Bohn would shoot the puck the length of the ice into the vacated crease, sealing the game for the Black Bears and earning himself his first career hat trick. Binghamton wins 7-5 in a 12-goal battle in Michigan.

