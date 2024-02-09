Bobcats Beef up Blue Line with Blake Cudmore Signing

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats announced today the signing of defenseman Blake Cudmore to a standard player contract. Defenseman David Nicoletti has retired, opening up a spot on the active roster and the Bobcats defensive unit.

Cudmore, a 6'2" 201lb native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, brings a combination of size, skill and veteran savvy to the Blue Ridge blue line. The 27 year old has played in 61 career FPHL games over the course of three seasons, most recently with the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Cudmore will wear jersey number 56, and is expected to join the lineup for tomorrow night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds, to be played at the APEX Center and set for a 7 PM puck drop.

