Andrew Uturo Joins the Black Bears

February 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Fraser, MI - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of Andrew Uturo ahead of this three-game weekend. The 21-year-old becomes the youngest active-player on the Black Bears roster.

Uturo is a native of Wyoming, Michigan, just over 150 miles away from Fraser, who has been playing this season in the NCDC with the WB/Scranton Knights and the Utah Outliers. Through 34 games this season, he's managed to record six goals and 10 assists.

In previous years, Uturo has played in Canada with the Leamington Flyers and Ottawa Jr. Senators. He is a quick forward that stands at 5'10" and carries himself at 175 pounds. Uturo will wear #92 moving forward with the Black Bears and will make his professional debut on Friday, February 9th, against the Motor City Rockers.

2023-24 Prorated Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.