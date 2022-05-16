River Cats' Villar Wins PCL Player of the Week

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats infielder David Villar was named PCL Player of the Week after his impressive showing at the El Paso Chihuahuas from May 9-15.

The Giants' 11th round pick out of South Florida in 2018 went 8-for-20 (.400) with nine runs, two doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs, five walks, and a 1.620 OPS in six games against the Chihuahuas.

Villar ignited the River Cats' 10-9 comeback victory on May 11 with a fifth-inning grand slam and a go-ahead 10th inning home run. He followed that up with home runs the next two days.

The award is Villar's first in his debut Triple-A season. The 25-year-old was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star and Team MVP for Double-A Richmond last year.

Villar leads the PCL with 12 home runs and his 36 RBIs are tied for the lead with El Paso infielder Aderlin Rodriguez. He also ranks inside the top-10 in the league with a .426 on-base percentage (sixth), .690 slugging percentage (third), 1.116 OPS (second), 19 walks, (sixth), and 27 runs (third).

This is the first weekly award for a River Cats player in 2022. They totaled five in 2021 with current River Cats outfielder Bryce Johnson (May 4-9) and infielder Jason Vosler (June 28-July 4) being two of the winners.

Fans can catch Villar and the River Cats for a 12-game homestand, starting on Tuesday, May 17 against the reigning PCL Champion Tacoma Rainiers. Tickets are available on rivercats.com.

