Space Cowboys to Give Away Pair of Jerseys During Upcoming Homestand

(SUGAR LAND, Texas.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field beginning Tuesday for their third homestand of the season, with three-game series against the Round Rock Express and Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Below is an overview of promotions and giveaways for the Space Cowboys upcoming homestand:

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, vs. Round Rock

Five-Dollar Frozens (presented by Jose Curevo Tradicional) - Fans can purchase $5 frozen margaritas for every Tuesday home game.

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 vs. Round Rock

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field every Wednesday home game in 2022.

6:05 p.m., Thursday, May 19, vs. Round Rock

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Bud Light) - Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.

Barks and Brews (presented by Hollywood Feed) - Fans can bring their dogs to Constellation Field as they enjoy their $2 beers and sodas. Those bringing their dog must be seated in the Grassland area of the stadium and are required to sign a waiver upon entry. The facility dog at Texas Children's Hospital, Angus, will be providing a "First Fetch" prior to the game.

7:05 p.m., Friday, May 20, vs. Oklahoma City

Friday Fireworks (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a postgame fireworks show every Friday home game this season.

Jose Altuve Houston Astros Home Replica Jersey Giveaway (presented by H-E-B) - The Space Cowboys will be celebrating the Astros MVP second baseman by giving 2,000 fans Jose Altuve Astros home replica jerseys upon entry to Friday's game.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, May 21, vs. Oklahoma City

Space Cowboys Armed Forces-Themed Jersey Giveaway (presented by MemberSource Credit Union) - As part of the Space Cowboys' Armed Forces Night, 2,000 fans will receive armed forces-themed Space Cowboys jerseys upon entry to Saturday's game.

Armed Forces Night - The Space Cowboys will be honoring and recognizing the armed forces with numerous events and displays prior to and throughout Saturday's game. Military vehicles will be parked in front of Constellation Field for fans to tour and take pictures with as they enter the ballpark. A future soldier swear-in will take place on the field prior to the game. Impact A Hero will be displaying a giant United States flag in the Constellation Field outfield during the National Anthem. Senior Master Sergeant, Promise Harris, of the Texas Air National Guard, 147th Attack Wing, will be performing God Bless America during the seventh inning.

2:05 p.m., Sunday, May 22, vs. Oklahoma City

Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day (benefitting Hope for Three) - The Space Cowboys will be wearing SpongeBob SquarePants-themed jerseys during Sunday's game. The game-worn jerseys will be silent auctioned on the Constellation Field concourse through the bottom of the fifth inning, with proceeds from the auction benefitting Hope For Three.

Family Four-Pack - Finish out the week with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44 every Sunday home game.

Orion's Kid Club Sundays (Presented by Sugar Mill Montessori School & Meadow Montessori School) - Prior to every Sunday home game, kids are able to play catch on the Constellation Field outfield. Select Space Cowboys players will be available for autographs on the Constellation Field concourse for autographs. Following the game, kids also get to run the bases. For more information on Orion's Kids Club, please visit slspacecowboys.com/kidsclub.

