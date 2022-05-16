Garrett's Home Run Seals 4-3 Rain-Filled Win at Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Stone Garrett's ninth home run of the season, a solo blast in the seventh inning, provided the difference for the Reno Aces (18-18) 4-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (11-25) on a rainy Sunday evening at Cheney Stadium.

The series finale was initially scheduled for a 1:35 p.m. first pitch, but both teams endured a five-hour and 12-minute rain delay before the game started at 6:47 p.m. With the victory, Reno earned its second series victory in 2022 and first road series win of the season.

Reno's bullpen had another great night as four relievers combined for 4.2 scoreless innings and seven strikeouts. Edwin Uceta (2-0) received the win for the Aces as the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning with two hits, one walk, and one strikeout. Mitchell Stumpo (S, 3) secured the victory by striking out two of the three batters in the game.

Garrett added a triple with his home run on the night, which included two RBI and one run scored.

Jake McCarthy, Buddy Kennedy, and Camden Duzenack also had multi-hit performances for the Aces. McCarthy extended his on-base streak to 17 games tonight.

The Aces ran as Braden Bishop, Yonny Hernandez, McCarthy, Garrett, and Kennedy collected stolen bases for a Reno season-high four in a game, even in the wet conditions.

Corbin Martin earned a no-decision in his second start for Reno this year after he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R.

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 R.

Luis Frias: (H, 1) 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K's.

Edwin Uceta (2-0), 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K.

Mitchell Stumpo (S, 3) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K.

The Reno Aces are set to begin their next six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, on Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

