Aces Sneak by Rainiers 4-3 on Soggy Sunday at Cheney

Tacoma, WA - After a lengthy rain delay, the Tacoma Rainiers (11-25) fell 4-3 to the Reno Aces (18-18), continuing their sour luck in one-run games (3-10). The Rainiers were able to dig themselves out of an early hole, but the Aces grabbed the lead late to take the series (4-2).

Reno got the scoring started early. In the top of the first, Stone Garrett drove in Yonny Hernandez (single), and Buddy Kennedy singled home Jake McCarthy (single), giving the Aces an early 2-0 advantage. Reno tacked on a run with a Hernandez safety squeeze in the top of the fourth, bringing around Braden Bishop (reached on error) to add an insurance tally.

Tacoma struck back in the bottom of the frame, scoring two on a Joe Odom homer to right (6). An inning later, a bases-loaded walk from Marcus Wilson forced in Cesar Izturis, Jr. (reached on error), knotting things at 3-3.

The Aces jumped ahead for good in the top of the seventh, thanks to a 106 mph homer off the bat of Garrett, leading Reno to a 4-3 victory.

The Rainiers received multi-hit games from Odom, Izturis and Billy Hamilton, while Wilson reached base twice on two walks.

Tacoma relievers Matt Brash, Nick Ramirez and Matt Koch pitched four shutout innings, surrendering three hits and three walks to go with five strikeouts.

On the other side, the Aces bullpen of Miguel Aguilar, Edwin Uceta, Luis Frias and Mitchell Stumpo combined for 4.2 scoreless frames, striking out seven while allowing just two hits and a walk.

The Rainiers have Monday off, as they travel to Sacramento to begin a six-game set with the River Cats on Tuesday at 6:35 PT. LHP Justus Sheffield will get the start for Tacoma, while RHP Sean Hjelle will get the nod for Sacramento.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

