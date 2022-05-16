Salt Lake Bees Host Isotopes for Six-Game Set

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees will host the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Colorado Rockies) at Smith's Ballpark for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 17. The Isotopes are expected to be joined by 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant for an injury rehab assignment on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Tuesday, May 17 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:05 p.m.

- Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.

Wednesday, May 18 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 11:05 a.m.

- Utah Prevention Day presented by Med One, Resilient Utah and Something Good Inc. Nearly 10,000 5th and 6th grade students will take a field trip to the Ballpark as part of a program advocating for drug and alcohol prevention. Students are encouraged to bring a canned food item to the game for a donation to the Utah Food Bank.

Thursday, May 19 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, May 20 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

- Military Appreciation Night. Military members and veterans can receive two free tickets and 50% off additional ticket purchases by showing a valid ID at the Smith's Ballpark box office.

- Postgame Kids Run.

Sunday, May 22 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 1:05 p.m.

- Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

The Bees are 19-17 on the season and are coming off a six-game split at Las Vegas against the Aviators. The team is led offensively by Jo Adell who has six doubles and five home runs in eight games since being optioned by the Angels. Dillon Thomas leads the team with 29 RBI and is hitting .298 on the season. On the mound Bees starting pitchers hold a 3.83 ERA, the best in the Pacific Coast League this season.

