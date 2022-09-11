River Cats bash 3 homers, including Calhoun's 3-run shot to down Aviators

September 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Three homers and an error-aided seventh-inning offensive explosion fueled the Sacramento River Cats (60-75) to a 7-6 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (67-68) on Sunday.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, a one-out error by Las Vegas second baseman Nate Mondou allowed Sacramento right fielder Steele Walker to reach base safely. Catcher Patrick Mazeika quickly made the Aviators pay with a game-tying double to right-center.

A pop out threatened to strand Mazeika, but first baseman Jason Krizan came through with a clutch two-out go-ahead double. Following an intentional walk to third baseman José Rojas, designated hitter Willie Calhoun blasted a three-run shot to right field (410 feet, 103.3 MPH exit velocity) to make it 7-3.

Sacramento originally led 1-0 when left fielder Jason Vosler launched the first pitch of the bottom of the second for his 18th big fly of the season.

After a perfect 2.0 innings to start the game, two walks and three straight RBI singles forced an early exit for the River Cats' starter, righty Wei-Chieh Huang.

Righty Spencer Bivens, who was promoted from High-A Eugene on Sept. 8, was superb in relief. The 28-year-old struck out three while allowing one hit and one walk over 2.2 shutout innings to set up the comeback.

Rojas got Sacramento within a run in the sixth with a towering 415-foot homer (104.6 MPH exit velocity). The home run was Rojas' 20th of the season, second with Sacramento.

The River Cats will enjoy an off day before heading to Reno to take on the first place Aces. Game one of the six game series will be Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Second baseman Ford Proctor notched his fourth multi-hit game of the week, going 2-for-4 on Sunday to finish the series 9-for-18 (.500).

Lefty Thomas Szapucki struck out all three batters faced in the sixth. He has a 1.08 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 1.20 WHIP, and a .226 opposing batting average in 8.1 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.