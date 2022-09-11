Albuquerque Outlasts Chihuahuas in 10 Innings

September 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Wynton Bernard's bases loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Albuquerque Isotopes a 7-6 walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. The loss ended El Paso's season-long eight-game winning streak and prevented the Chihuahuas from completing the seven-game series sweep.

El Paso center fielder Thomas Milone reached base five times Sunday, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two walks. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning, his third homer in the last two games. El Paso reliever Aaron Leasher pitched a scoreless inning Sunday and has allowed only one run in his last 19.1 innings.

The Chihuahuas are now 8-5 in extra-inning games this year, while the Isotopes advanced to 4-7. With the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 20-5 win over Tacoma Sunday, the Dodgers and Chihuahuas are now tied for first place with 15 games remaining in the Pacific Coast League regular season.

Team Records: El Paso (75-60), Albuquerque (57-76)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.