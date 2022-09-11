Albuquerque Outlasts Chihuahuas in 10 Innings
September 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Wynton Bernard's bases loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Albuquerque Isotopes a 7-6 walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. The loss ended El Paso's season-long eight-game winning streak and prevented the Chihuahuas from completing the seven-game series sweep.
El Paso center fielder Thomas Milone reached base five times Sunday, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two walks. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning, his third homer in the last two games. El Paso reliever Aaron Leasher pitched a scoreless inning Sunday and has allowed only one run in his last 19.1 innings.
The Chihuahuas are now 8-5 in extra-inning games this year, while the Isotopes advanced to 4-7. With the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 20-5 win over Tacoma Sunday, the Dodgers and Chihuahuas are now tied for first place with 15 games remaining in the Pacific Coast League regular season.
Team Records: El Paso (75-60), Albuquerque (57-76)
Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
