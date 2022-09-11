Dabovich Ks 5 in 2.0 Shutout Innings, River Cats Drop Saturday to Aviators

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (59-75) fell 4-0 to the Last Vegas Aviators (67-67) in a masterful pitching performance by lefty Jared Koenig (6-6) on Saturday night.

Koenig allowed just three singles and one walk while striking out five to lift the second-place Aviators back to .500.

Righty RJ Dabovich served well as the River Cats' opener, striking out five while allowing one hit over 2.0 innings in his first professional start. The Giants' No. 20 prospect on MLB Pipeline has allowed only one hit and one walk in his last 8.0 shutout innings (0.25 WHIP).

Right fielder Bryce Johnson was a bright spot offensively, going 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot. First baseman Yermín Mercedes also singled and walked to round out the River Cats' damage vs Koenig.

Las Vegas plated two runs in the fourth off righty Ryan Walker (0-1), who was making his Triple-A debut. Second baseman Nate Mondou broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double before coming home on newly-acquired left fielder Conner Capel's RBI single.

Righty Wei-Chieh Huang (2-2, 4.24) will try to close out the series with his third win of the season. He'll rematch righty Collin Wiles (9-11, 5.40) at 1:05 p.m. (PT) on Sunday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Shortstop Dixon Machado made a few excellent plays in the field, including one to rob Las Vegas shortstop Kevin Smith of a hit.

Righty Ronnie Williams and lefty Aaron Fletcher tossed a scoreless inning of relief each, with Williams striking out one.

