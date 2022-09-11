Space Cowboys Split Series with Win in Finale at Round Rock

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys wrapped up their final six-game road series of the season with a 5-1 win Sunday over the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond.

The Space Cowboys allowed just four hits, starting with a strong effort from Shawn Dubin, who struck out four batters through four scoreless innings.

Edwin Diaz launched his second homer since joining the Space Cowboys in the fifth, giving them a 2-0 lead at the time. It was the 11th combind home run of the yearfor Diaz, who began his season with Double A Corpus Christi. Jake Meyers drove in the Space Cowboys' first run with a single in the first.

The Space Cowboys received strong relief efforts from Blake Taylor, Brandon Bielak and Parker Mushinski behind Dubin.

Taylor, who's amidst an MLB Rehab Assignment, received the winning decision after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out a pair of batters. Bielak struck out four batters through 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit. Mushinski delivered a scoreless ninth to finish out the contest.

The Space Cowboys added three runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Marty Costes and Justin Dirden, along with an RBI double from Pedro León. They collected 12 hits on the afternoon, with León, Meyers, Taylor Jones and Scott Manea each picking up two hits.

Round Rock scored its lone run of the day on a solo home run from Meibrys Viloria in the eighth.

The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a 12-game homestand, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday vs. the Salt Lake Bees.

