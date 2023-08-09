River Bandits Shut Out Kernels for Second-Straight Night
August 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - After a 7-0 win on Tuesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits blanked the Cedar Rapids Kernel for the second consecutive game on Wednesday, claiming a 4-0 win at Modern Woodmen Park.
Four River Bandits pitchers combined for the scoreless effort, with Cruz Noriega striking out five in his 4.0-inning start. The right-hander allowed just two walks and one hit, helping hold Cedar Rapids to just five total through 18.0 innings to start the series.
Three of Quad Cities' newest members led the way at the plate, with Jean Ramirez, Dustin Dickerson, and Justin Johnson each recording multi-hit efforts. Ramriez gave the Bandits their initial 2-0 lead against Kernels' starter Kyle Jones, driving in a pair with two outs and the bases loaded in the second.
Brandon Johnson (2.0 IP), Wander Arias (1.0 IP), and Cooper McKeehan (2.0 IP) closed out the game out of the bullpen, combining for five strikeouts to three total base runners.
McKeehan worked a pair of double plays in his 2.0-scoreless frames, including a 5-4-3 twin killing to close out the ninth in his Modern Woodmen Park debut.
Quad Cities will look to guarantee a split of the six-game set on Thursday, as Ben Kudrna (0-2, 3.86) gets the start against Cedar Rapids' Christian McLeod. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2023
- Quad Cities Shuts Out Kernels for Second Straight Night, River Bandits Win Game Two of the Series 4-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits Shut Out Kernels for Second-Straight Night - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Guerra Plates Two in Home Debut, Loons Win 5-1 - Great Lakes Loons
- Messick Dazzles with Career-High 11 K's, Captains Smack Cubs 10-4 - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Bounce Back to Even Series - Beloit Sky Carp
- Pauley Slams Lugnuts in Seven-Run 6th - Lansing Lugnuts
- Messick's Career Day, Lake County's Six-Run 4th Inning Lead Captains to 2nd Straight Win - Lake County Captains
- Susac Activated from IL - Lansing Lugnuts
- Pauley's Slam Lifts TinCaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Alas Transferred to Cedar Rapids from FCL Twins - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:40 PM at Wisconsin) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: August 9 at Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains Snatch Game One Victory Behind 5-Run 7th - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Hold off Loons 6-4 - Great Lakes Loons
- Lake County's Five-Run 7th Inning Helps Snap Six-Game Skid in Series Opener - Lake County Captains
- Sky Carp Plate Five Unanswered, Snap Chiefs' Win Streak - Peoria Chiefs
- Crouch Crushes in Eighth Straight Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- River Bandits Shut Out Kernels for Second-Straight Night
- Negret's Two-Homer Night Helps Lift Bandits to Shutout Win
- Bandits' Bats Quieted Late in Loss to Lansing
- Quad Cities Speeds Past Lansing for Second-Straight Win
- Barnett's 10 Strikeouts Lead Bandits Over Lugnuts