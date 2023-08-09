Susac Activated from IL
August 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Catcher Daniel Susac reinstated from the Injured List.
Susac, 22, was selected 19th overall in the 2022 draft from the University of Arizona; he joins 2023's sixth overall pick, Jacob Wilson, as Oakland Athletics first-rounders on the Lugnuts roster. In 83 games with Lansing, he is slashing .298/.360/.424 with 17 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 44 RBIs and five stolen bases.
The Nuts resume their current two-week homestand with the third game of a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with gates opening at 6 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For more information on the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
