Guerra Plates Two in Home Debut, Loons Win 5-1

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (64-39) (19-19) plated five of their 11 total baserunners and kept the West Michigan Whitecaps (52-50) (20-17) to two hits, winning 5-1 on a 79-degree cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

Luis Guerra drove in two runs, in his third game in the Midwest League. The 19-year-old had two RBI singles, one in the second inning and one in the seventh inning.

In the second inning, the Loons plated two. Griffin Lockwood-Powell walked to begin the inning and was plated on an RBI groundout by Max Hewitt. Chris Alleyne reached on a single and was driven in by Guerra.

In the third, Taylor Young singled to start the frame, moved to second on a flyball to centerfield, stole third base, and moved home on a throwing error. Young now has 40 stolen bases in 98 games.

Maddux Bruns started for Great Lakes and struck out seven Whitecaps. The left-hander has 14 strikeouts in his last 8.2 innings. The Dodgers No. 13 prospect completed 4.1 innings tonight. The only run allowed came from a Josh Crouch RBI groundout to third base in the fourth. Bruns stranded a runner in the inning, ending it with a strikeout.

Jack Dreyer finished the fifth and delivered 2.2 scoreless innings. The left-hander retired all eight Whitecaps he faced, notching three strikeouts. Dreyer now has a scoreless inning streak of 15.1 innings, the longest by a Loons pitcher in 2023.

The Loons' bullpen combined for 4.2 innings without allowing a hit. Michael Hobbs worked a 12-pitch 1-2-3 inning, and Lucas Wepf retired West Michigan's 3-4-5 to close the contest.

Great Lakes added two insurance runs. Guerra's RBI single in the seventh inning and Chris Alleyne's RBI single in the eighth inning.

Game Three between the Loons and Whitecaps is tomorrow Thursday, August 10th. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Thursday is Baseball Bingo with an interactive in-game bingo card with the chance to win prizes presented by Century 21. Additionally, it is Thirsty Thursday brought to you by John P. O'Sullivan Distributing and Central Michigan University Night.

