Captains Snatch Game One Victory Behind 5-Run 7th

August 9, 2023







EASTLAKE, OH - The Cubs took the field tonight at Classic Auto Group Park for the first time since clinching the Midwest League Championship last year on September 21. But on this occasion, despite chasing the Captains' starter in the third inning and controlling most of the game, it was the Captains that got the come-from-behind win 7-5 in the opener.

Brody McCullough took the mound for the Cubs and was terrific over five dominant innings. He only allowed two runs and one was unearned. The contact he induced was rather weak and both runs were decently unlucky. In the second inning Joe Lampe nubbed a tapper up the third base line that went about 60 feet but went for an infield single. Two batters later Jorge Burgos launched a double deep to right-center that wasn't played quite cleanly by James Triantos and the relay home was just barely too late.

Left-hander Steve Hajjar began the game for the Captains and the Cubs entered tonight 14-4 against southpaws this season. With Lake County up 1-0, the Cubs flipped the script in the third inning sending eight batters to the plate. It all began with a one-out double off the wall in left by Christian Franklin, who has now reached base in 19 of his last 20 games. Liam Spence followed with a single to left field and the Cubs tied it up on a Ezequiel Pagan line drive single into center. Matt Shaw stepped up next and chopped a double up the first base line to clear the bases. Up 3-1, Moises Ballesteros climbed into the box with two down and rocketed a ground-rule double that hopped the wall in left-center and made it 5-1.

McCullough continued to deal into the fifth inning and would've gone 1-2-3 in the frame if it weren't for a dropped third strike and errant throw to first from Ballesteros that allowed Burgos to reach. The Captains made them pay for the error with a two-out RBI single from the nine-hole hitter Zac Fascia.

The Cubs 10th round pick from last year exited in line for his first win with South Bend.

In the seventh inning Yohendrick Pinango would come around to score and get the run right back. He singled off Trenton Delholm to start the inning and after a walk moved him to second, he tagged to third base on a Spence fly ball to right field. That allowed him to score on a weak grounder to third base off the bat of Pagan.

With a three-run lead restored at 5-2, it felt ostensibly like South Bend was well on their way to gaining a game on the final playoff spot in the West.

Then came the bottom of the seventh. Lake County sent all nine to the plate, and on just three hits they plated five runs and snatched a victory from the Cubs. The bottom of the order again kickstarted the rally, this time with Burgos knocking a one-out single off Max Bain. Bain then walked Will Bartlett, plunked Zac Fascia, and walked Jake Fox to score a run. Sheldon Reed came on next for his first appearance in Eastlake since getting the final out of the Championship. Kahlil Watson greeted him with a game-tying two-run single. Two batters later Dayan Frias pulled one sharply past two Cubs diving on the infield and two runs scored.

South Bend put two runners on in the ninth with one out but stranded the tying run at first base. The Cubs had the leadoff man on in four of the last five innings but managed just one run.

Game two is set for Wednesday at 12:05 ET.

