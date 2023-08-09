Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:40 PM at Wisconsin)

August 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 9, 2023lGame # 38 (104)

Neuroscience Group Field l Appleton, Wisc. l7:40 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (20-17, 53-50) at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (19-18, 45-56)

RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 5.40) vs. RH Stiven Cruz (4-6, 7.43)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Wisconsin 6, Dayton 4. The Timber Rattlers scored six runs in the first inning and held off a Dayton comeback effort. Jack Rogers hit a three-run home run for the Dragons in sixth inning to run the score to 6-3, and Cade Hunter had a solo homer leading off the seventh to pull the Dragons within two. They had the tying runs on base later in the seventh and had the tying runs in scoring position in the eighth but could not get the big hit. The Dayton bullpen went seven and one-third scoreless innings. Edwin Arroyo and Austin Hendrick each had two hits.

Roster Changes: Third baseman Austin Callahan has been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga. Third baseman Sal Stewart, the Reds supplemental first round draft pick in 2022, has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. Outfielder Jay Allen II has been placed on the injured list (two broken fingers on right hand).

Team Notes

The Dragons are in third place, one game behind Fort Wayne and one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons have gone 11-5 over their last 16 games but they have lost four of their last five, allowing at least six runs in three of the four losses. The Dragons allowed two runs or less in six of the previous 11 games.

In 2022, the Dragons had six players reach double-figures in home runs for the first time in franchise history (Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hendrick, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Rece Hinds). In 2023, four Dragons players have reached double-figures (Mat Nelson, Ruben Ibarra, Jack Rogers, Edwin Arroyo) and three more are close (Austin Hendrick has nine; Tyler Callihan and Justice Thompson have eight).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last nine games is batting .357, collecting four home runs, two triples, and two doubles with 11 RBI.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 21 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .333 with 14 walks, 12 strikeouts, and 12 stolen bases with an OPS of .994. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 55 games and is batting .301 with six home runs, 20 stolen bases, and an .888 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .252.

Braxton Roxby over his last 23 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.78 ERA, 4 saves, 35.1 IP, 19 H, 14 BB, 40 SO, .154 opponent's average.

Owen Holt over his last 17 G (since May 28): 4-2, 1.82 ERA, 1 Sv, 29.2 IP, 20 H, 10 BB, 39 SO, .187 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 9 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.51 ERA, 17.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 27 SO, .091 opponent's average.

Brooks Crawford over his last 5 G: 12.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 10 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-5, 3.90) at Wisconsin RH Alexander Cornielle (0-2, 5.46)

Friday, August 11 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.57) at Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-6, 3.75)

Saturday, August 12 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.86) at Wisconsin RH Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday, August 13 (2:10 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-4, 4.62) at Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez (3-4, 4.65)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.