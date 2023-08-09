Alas Transferred to Cedar Rapids from FCL Twins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Jose Salas has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from the FCL Twins. Salas will wear jersey number #17. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with two on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series against Quad Cities tonight on the road at 6:30.

