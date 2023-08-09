Wisconsin Pulls Away from Dragons in 9-3 Decision on Wednesday

Appleton, Wisc.-Wisconsin's Alex Hall collected four hits as part of a 14-hit attack and the Timber Rattlers defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Wednesday night. The game featured a rain delay prior to the fourth inning of one hour, 26 minutes and ended after midnight, Eastern Time.

The loss dropped the Dragons to two games behind Fort Wayne, the leader in the Midwest League's East Division, with 28 games to play. Dayton is one-half game behind second place West Michigan.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 after one inning before Austin Hendrick blasted a solo home run in the second, his 10th homer of the year, to make it 2-1. In the third, Dayton's Ruben Ibarra was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run and tie the score at 2-2. Heavy rains caused a stoppage of play after the third inning with the game tied.

When play resumed, Wisconsin scored two runs in the fourth against Dayton reliever Owen Holt to take a 4-2 lead. In the fifth, Wisconsin loaded the bases with two outs when Holt was replaced by Brooks Crawford, who issued back-to-back walks to force in a pair of runs as Wisconsin jumped ahead 6-2.

The Dragons scored one run in the top of the seventh when Ibarra lined a shot high off the left field fence, narrowly missing a three-run home run. Ibarra settled for an RBI double to make it 6-3. But Dayton could not score again and Wisconsin pulled away with one run in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the eighth.

The Dragons collected 10 hits. Mat Nelson had two singles. Ibarra had a double with two runs batted in.

Holt (4-5) was charged with the loss. He worked one and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

Notes: Dragons relievers had a great night on Tuesday, combining to toss seven and one-third scoreless innings, but they struggled on Wednesday, giving up seven runs in five innings while surrendering seven walks.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-18, 53-51) meet the Timber Rattlers (20-18, 46-56) on Thursday night at 7:40 p.m. (EDT) in the third game of the six-game series. Hunter Parks (2-5, 3.90) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 22 when the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

