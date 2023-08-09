Quad Cities Shuts Out Kernels for Second Straight Night, River Bandits Win Game Two of the Series 4-0

Davenport, IA - For the second straight night, Quad Cities pitching combined to throw nine shutout innings as the River Bandits blanked the Kernels 4-0 to take game two of the series Wednesday night.

After a 7-0 win in game one of the series Tuesday, Quad Cities hopped on the board first in the second inning on Wednesday. A single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs for Jean Ramirez, who ripped a single through the right side of the infield to plate two runs and put the River Bandits on the board first at 2-0.

Two innings later, Quad Cities added to the lead. With one out, Shervyen Newton singled and scored all the way from first base on a Herard Gonzalez double to extend the Quad Cities lead to 3-0.

In the sixth inning, a Dustin Dickerson single and an error put another River Bandit in scoring position for Justin Johnson, who produced an RBI base hit into centerfield to open the Quad Cities lead to 4-0, the score which would be the final.

The bullpen was again the bright spot for Cedar Rapids in the loss. Jarret Whorff made his high-A debut for the Kernels out of the pen and pitched two innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Mike Paredes came on after Whorff and spun a pair of scoreless innings himself, picking up four strikeouts in the process. On offense, Misael Urbina's second-inning triple was the highlight; with two outs in the second, Urbina picked up his third three-base hit of the season on a line drive in the leftfield corner.

The loss for Cedar Rapids is the second in a row to begin the series with Quad Cities and the third overall. The Kernels try to get back in the win column tomorrow night at 6:30 with Christian MacLeod on the mound against Ben Kudrna.

