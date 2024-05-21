Riders Sign Wide Receiver Joe Robustelli
May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Joe Robustelli.
Robustelli (6'2-220) joins the Roughriders after suiting up for the Tusculum Pioneers for the 2023-24 season. The big bodied receiver earned 475 yards on 20 receptions and an eye-popping 23.8 yards per catch while also adding six touchdowns and 11 yards rushing.
In a corresponding move, the Club has released American defensive back Nick Nelson.
