Updated Kickoff Time for Roughriders September 28th Game

August 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







As the province readies for fall football, the Roughriders wish to inform their fans that the home game on September 28th versus the Ottawa REDBLACKS will now kickoff at 1 p.m. local time/3 p.m. ET. This game was previously set to kickoff at 2 p.m. local time.

Join the Riders for the kisiskâciwan Game presented By SIGA where the Club will gather in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation. Prior to kickoff, players will don orange jerseys, symbolizing our recognition and respect for the Indigenous culture within our community. Indigenous artists will participate at Coors Light Party in the Park and dancers will perform at halftime. Following the game, fans are welcome on the field.

No action is required by season ticket members or single game ticket holders who have already purchased their seats for this game. All tickets for Saturday, September 28th will be valid at the new time.

The time change comes as Bell will exclusively air nine Saturday afternoon CFL contests on CTV this fall, including seven regular season games, the East Semi-Final and the East Final. CTV will also broadcast the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17th.

Fans with any additional questions may reach out to the Rider Ticket Office via email at tickets@saskriders.com.

CFLONCTVSCHEDULE

(Date | Competing teams | Kickoff (SK Time))

Sept. 7 | SSK at WPG | 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 | OTT at HAM | 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 | MTL at OTT | 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 | OTT at SSK | 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 | EDM at CGY | 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 | OTT at TOR | 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 | WPG at MTL | 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 | Eastern Semi-final | 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 | Eastern Final | 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 | 111thGrey Cup | 5 p.m.

