Week 12 in the CFL

August 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

GRANT CHASING RECORDS

Toronto returner Janarion Grant's has four kick return TDs this season to lead the league.

With four kick return TDs in only nine games, Grant's on pace for eight, breaking the single-season record of six in a season set by Chris Williams in 2012.

Only five different players have had 5+ kick return TDs in a single season (Henry Williams, Chris Williams, Earl Winfield, Bashir Levingston, Keith Stokes).

Of Grant's 12 kick return touchdowns in his career, ten are on punts. That puts him 3rd all-time behind Henry Williams (26) and Earl Winfield (11).

ELKS LAST THREE GAMES

After starting the season 0-7, the Elks have rallied to win the last three games.

Stat | Weeks 1-8 | Weeks 9-11

Average offence | 322 yards | 439 yards

Points per game | 25 points | 41 points

Rushing yards per game | 67 yards | 199 yards

Touchdown Drives | 18 | 14

Turnover ratios | Even | +5

QUICK SLANTS

League-wide

Home teams are 27-16-1 (.625); however, in Week 11, home teams went 0-4.

Average margin of victory is 9.2 points per game - lowest all-time

This week's BC vs. Ottawa game marks the 6,000th game in Canadian football history, with roots tracing back across the country. The East Division (IRFU) dates back to 1907, and the West Division (WIFU) to 1936.

19 games decided by four points or less so far this season. There were 19 all last season.

Teams that make a BIG play on offence, score a touchdown 64 per cent of the time. Without a big play, only 11 per cent.

SSK at TOR

Saskatchewan is looking to sweep a two-game versus the Argos for the first time since 2019 - the last time they won at BMO Field. Saskatchewan won the first game at Mosaic 30-23 in Week 5.

Riders in their last four games are 0-3-1 - average margin in those games is 4.5 points

Coach Mace returns to Toronto for the first time. As a defensive coordinator with the Argos, the team went 27-9, winning a Grey Cup in 2022.

Riders receiver Dohnte Meyers has recorded two 100+ yard games and 16 catches in his first two CFL games.

Trevor Harris threw for 355 yards in his return, his 3rd 300+ yard game in 4 starts and the 46th of his career, which ranks #1 among all active quarterbacks.

The Argonauts have won 13 of their last 14 games at BMO Field and their nine-in-a-row at home against West teams.

The Argonauts are coming off a bye. Since 2022, they are 6-0 off a bye. Teams this year are 7-2-1 off a bye.

Quarterback Chad Kelly returns and is 2-0 versus the Riders and has won his last nine starts.

Toronto is the only team not to have a wide receiver record 100+ yards in a game this season (running back Ka'Deem Carey did so in Week 3).

HAM at WPG

In their first meeting of the season, both teams will be looking to get their second win against the opposite division, Hamilton (1-5) and Winnipeg (1-3) this season.

Hamilton leads the league with the most net offence (395.6 yards), while Winnipeg allows the fewest opponent net yards (319 yards)

Hamilton's Bo Levi Mitchell has 12 wins in 18 starts versus the Blue Bombers.

Ticats' Ante Litre will play in his 100th game.

In the last three games, Winnipeg's defence has allowed only one touchdown in 42 possessions.

Zach Collaros is 3-4 versus Hamilton in his career as a starter.

Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira leads the league with 689 rushing yards and seven runs of 20+ yards this season.

Willie Jefferson's 73rd sack moves him into 29th on the all-time sacks list ahead of John Chick and Stu Laird.

Winnipeg's Nic Demski needs seven more receptions for 400 in his career.

Long snapper Mike Benson will be playing in his 150th game.

BC at OTT

Rick Campbell is 5-0 versus his old team.

BC has won the last eight games between the two teams. Ottawa's previous victory came in 2018.

Nathan Rourke won his lone start versus Ottawa in 2022, where he passed for 359 yards.

Canadian receiver Justin McInnis only needs 125 yards for his first 1,000-yard season. His next catch will be his 150th in his career.

William Stanback recorded his first 100+ rushing game last week - his 13th of his career.

Ottawa is undefeated in their last five games, the longest streak in the same season since 1983

Jeremiah Masoli started and won his start last week against Calgary. It was his first win with Ottawa and his first win since November 20, 2021.

Masoli is 3-3 in his career against BC and Dru Brown is 0-1.

Ryquell Armstead had a career-high 120 on just 11 carries in Week 11. This season, he has 780 yards from scrimmage in nine games.

EDM at MTL

Three of the last four games between the two teams have been decided in the final three minutes.

Edmonton has won six of their last seven visits to Montreal.

In their last three games, the Elks have held a 17-point lead in each game.

The Elks are looking for their fourth win in a row for the first time since 2017.

Nyles Morgan leads the league with 70 defensive tackles.

Jason Maas will coach against his former team. He's 2-0 versus Edmonton as a head coach.

The Alouettes are 17-1 overall in their last 18 games, including Grey Cup and Playoffs.

Charleston Rambo has recorded 304 yards, 17 receptions, three touchdowns and four big plays in his last three games.

Montreal continues to lead the league with 29 big plays and allowed the fewest with nine.

Austin Mack has returned to the Alouettes after his NFL stint. In his first season he finished fifth in receiving yards with 1,154 on 78 catches.

Canadian Football League Stories from August 21, 2024

