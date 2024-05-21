RedBlacks Sign OL Cooper Hamilton
May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
SIGNED:
National offensive lineman Cooper Hamilton
HEIGHT: 6-7 | WEIGHT: 310 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-02-11
HOMETOWN: Innisfil, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier
Hamilton arrives in Ottawa after a decorated university career with the Golden Hawks, where he earned OUA Second Team All-Star honours in each of the last two seasons, lining up at tackle. He appeared in both last year's FCS National Bowl, and U Sports East-West Bowl.
RELEASED:
National running back Jared Chisari
