RedBlacks Sign OL Cooper Hamilton

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

SIGNED:

National offensive lineman Cooper Hamilton

HEIGHT: 6-7 | WEIGHT: 310 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-02-11

HOMETOWN: Innisfil, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier

Hamilton arrives in Ottawa after a decorated university career with the Golden Hawks, where he earned OUA Second Team All-Star honours in each of the last two seasons, lining up at tackle. He appeared in both last year's FCS National Bowl, and U Sports East-West Bowl.

RELEASED:

National running back Jared Chisari

