Elks Select DL Antonio Alfano in the Supplemental Draft

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have selected defensive tackle Antonio Alfano in the Supplemental Draft of 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

In doing so, the Elks forfeit their eighth round selection in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The native of Livingston, N.J., played the 2023 season at Lackawanna College, where he recorded 14 total tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one forced fumble in five games for the Falcons. Prior to joining Lackawanna, Alfano had stops at the University of Alabama (2019), University of Colorado (2020), and Independence Community College (2021).

Alfano was a five-star recruit and the fifth-ranked overall player in the class of 2019.

The Supplemental Draft is for players who were not declared Nationals in time for the CFL Draft and now fall to the supplemental selection process. Each CFL team has a chance to select the player(s) eligible, with the team willing to forfeit the highest pick in the next CFL Draft receiving the rights to the player eligible.

2024 marks the 75th season of pro football in Edmonton, as the Elks open a new CFL campaign on Saturday, June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Season tickets are available now, with all youth season tickets $75 (17 and under) and adult tickets starting at $175.

ELKS 2024 SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT PICK

Antonio Alfano | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 285 LBS | 2000-11-10 | Livingston, NJ | Lackawanna

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.