Edmonton Inks RB Jermaine Brown Jr.

May 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American Jermaine Brown Jr. (RB), the club announced Tuesday.

Brown spent five seasons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2019-23), where he became the program's career leader in all-purpose yards (5,026). In 2023, the Alabama product led the AAC in all-purpose yards per game (129.5) and was named All-Conference USA Second Team in 2022 and Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2021. In 57 games for the Blazers, Brown rushed for 3,078 yards and 30 touchdowns.

2024 marks the 75th season of pro football in Edmonton, as the Elks open a new CFL campaign on Saturday, June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Season tickets are available now, with all youth season tickets $75 (17 and under) and adult tickets starting at $175.

TRANSACTION

SIGNED:

Jermaine Brown Jr. | AMER | RB | 5'8 | 195 LBS | 2001-05-24 | Prichard, AL | UAB

