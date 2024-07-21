Elks Sign Running Back Justin Rankin

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Justin Rankin to the practice roster, the club announced Sunday.

Rankin rejoins the Elks after participating in training camp before being released on May 19. The Ohio native played for the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League in 2023, where he won the IFL National Championship. Rankin would go on to finish second in the league in both rushing yards (923) and touchdowns (45) with the Panthers. The 27-year-old also had stops with the Frisco Fighters in 2022 and the Bismarck Bucks in 2021.

In addition, the Elks have released National Simon Chaves (LS), along with Americans Eric Black (DL), Jermaine Brown Jr. (RB), and Aubrey Miller Jr. (LB).

The Jackson State product Miller Jr., appeared in five games for the Double E in 2024, recording four special teams tackles.

Black suited up in two games for the Elks this season, where he registered five total tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Brown Jr., and Chaves did not see any game action for the Elks.

The Elks return to action on Sunday, July 28 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Justin Rankin | AMER | RB | 5'10 | 215 LBS | 1997-06-22 | Oberlin, OH | Kent State

RELEASED:

Eric Black | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 247 LBS | 1999-04-13 | Rochester, N.Y. | Stony Brook

Jermaine Brown Jr. | AMER | RB | 5'8 | 195 LBS | 2001-05-24 | Prichard, AL | UAB

Simon Chaves | NAT | LS | 5'11 | 215 LBS | 1998-06-21 | Guelph, ON | Guelph

Aubrey Miller Jr. | AMER | LB | 6'2 | 225 LBS | 1999-04-24 | Memphis, TN | Jackson State

