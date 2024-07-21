Lions Drop a One-Point Game vs Stamps

July 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Like many of their battles so far this season, it came down to the wire against a hungry Stampeder squad. Only this time, it was the opposition who made key plays in key moments to hold off the red-hot BC Lions 25-24 at a hot and steamy McMahon Stadium.

The defeat drops the Lions to 5-2 and second in the West Division behind the 5-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders who have a game in hand despite falling to the Lions one week ago.

"We beat ourselves. You've got to give credit where credit is due to Calgary. They made key plays and executed in all levels of the football game and played complimentary football across the board," said Christian Covington.

