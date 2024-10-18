RedBlacks Release Four Defenders

October 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

RELEASED:

American defensive back Clay Fields III

American linebacker Cam Bright

American defensive lineman Darius Hodges

American defensive lineman Jake Heimlicher

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.