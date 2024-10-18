Argonauts Annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Game Set for this Saturday, October 19 vs. Ottawa

TORONTO - The Boatmen's annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® game is set for this Saturday when the Boatmen take on the REDBLACKS at 3:00pm at BMO Field. With a win on Saturday Toronto will clinch a home playoff date on November 2.

Purolator and the Daily Bread will be accepting non-perishable food items and digital monetary donations at all gates on Saturday, so fans are encouraged to bring what they can to the game to help support an amazing cause.

Fans have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Grey Cup at Gate 1 on Saturday as well as a meet-and-greet with Argo alumni and 100th Grey Cup champions, Adriano Belli and Jason Pottinger!

Last season Argos fans helped donate over 11,000 pounds of food during the Purolator Tackle Hunger® game.

The CFL and Purolator started the Tackle Hunger initiative in 2003 and since then more than 22 million pounds of food has been collected across the country. Each team in the CFL has one home game each season designated to this cause, and it is one of the Argonauts favourite initiatives to take part in each season. You won't want to miss the chance to do some good for your local community, take a photo with the Grey Cup, and meet Argonaut Grey Cup champions!

Please visit purolatortacklehunger.com and https://www.dailybread.ca/ for more information.

