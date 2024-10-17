RedBlacks Release Two

Ottawa RedBlacks

RedBlacks Release Two

October 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

RELEASED:

American running back Percy Agyei-Obese

American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor

