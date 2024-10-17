RedBlacks Release Two
October 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
RELEASED:
American running back Percy Agyei-Obese
American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 17, 2024
- Jerron Cage Joins Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Release Two - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Argos Ink QB Tucker Horn to Futures Contract - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.