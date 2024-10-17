Argos Ink QB Tucker Horn to Futures Contract
October 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced they have signed American QB Tucker Horn to a futures contract starting in 2025.
Horn, 6'1 and 195lbs, was a finalist for the Division III Player of the Year in 2023 after completing 71% of his passes and throwing for 3,178 yards with 34 touchdowns at Trinity University. The Texas native spent five seasons at Trinity (2019-2023), amassing nearly 9,000 passing yards and 97 touchdowns against just 17 interceptions in 42 regular season games. Horn was his conference's Player of the Year from 2021-2023. He left Trinity as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7%) and QB efficiency rating (167.2). He also ranks third in program history in total touchdowns (97), passing yards (9,007), completions (710) and attempts (1,048).
