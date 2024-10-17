Jerron Cage Joins Practice Roster

October 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Thursday:

Player signed to the practice roster

Jerron Cage, (A), DL, Ohio State

