Game Day at a Glance - Week 13 vs. Winnipeg

August 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Get ready for the 59th chapter in a historic rivalry that needs no introduction! With the West Division standings closer than ever, this clash between the Green and White and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is a must-see, high stakes showdown! Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday-Come out and remind the Blue Bombers who the loudest fans in the CFL really are!

Your first-place Roughriders are set to meet the second place Blue Bombers for the second of three meetings this season. The Green and White boasts a 38-21 all-time record in this legendary rivalry and have won 15 of the last 18 matchups since 2005. And in true Labour Day fashion, 33 of these epic clashes have been decided in the final three minutes. Whether you are at home or part of our sold-out crowd in Mosaic Stadium, this historic battle is a must-watch and guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat!

This week, the Coors Light Party in the Park kicks off at 2 p.m., and you won't want to miss a minute. Alongside our usual family-friendly line-up of games, inflatables, hair and balloon artists and face painters, fans are welcomed onto the Coors Light Stage to test their skills in the annual Labour Day Classic Watermelon Eating Competition judged by Calgary born actor Paul Spence, who is promoting his latest movie, Deaner '89! See if you have what it takes to defeat two-time defending champ, University of Regina Rams football player Maguire Abell!

If games are more your style, try your arm at our Dodgeball court located in the park and you can Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge (IYKYK) your way to victory! Participation includes a FREE dodgeball t-shirt.

Once that throwing arm is all warmed up, make a splash at the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation dunk tank to test your aim against Roughriders Alumni such as Dan Clark, who is ready to be dunked for a great cause!

$5 pre-game beer is back! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will countdown Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out! Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas, however, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park starting three hours prior to kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium. SGI Safe Ride Ambassadors will be at the Coors Light Party in the Park to remind you of all available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Cap off the pre-game party with local cover band El-Guitaro at the Coors Light Stage before heading inside the stadium for some exhilarating football action.

Speaking of capping things off, it's going to be bright on game day, and The Rider Store is here to help! From August 31st to September 2nd, keep the sun out of your eyes with 40% off a Retro Vintage Trucker Snapback Hat! Get yours at The Rider Store in Mosaic Stadium or online at theriderstore.com!

Inside the Stadium, celebrate homegrown talent with Regina Minor Football as the Atom Gators square off against the Raiders to get you in the football spirit as part of the Minor Football Showcase presented by Engelheim Charter.

Fans will also want to ensure they are in their seats as the Club and all of Rider Nation pay tribute to Grey Cup Champion and beloved former Roughrider Head Coach Ken Miller after the national anthem.

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is back and bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Sunday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus custom Roughrider Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place on September 1st after the game! There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Riders Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohere andhavea complete FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! Beat the summer heat with a refillable water bottle! Empty water bottles under 1L are permitted to be brought inside the stadium and water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron to help fans stay hydrated.

In transit?Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6thAvenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring large purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12 x 6 x 12 or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Bike Valet! Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens at four o'clockon game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Gate 1.

Regular Season Week 13

It's the Sold-Out Labour Day Classic, Rider Nation, and with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in our house, the boys in Green and White need YOU to crank up the noise!

This Sunday, keep an eye on quarterback Trevor Harris as he chases CFL history. With 31,301 career passing yards heading into Week 13, Harris needs just 440 more yards to surpass Rider legend Darian Durant (31,740) for 16th all-time in CFL career passing yards. Harris has racked up 1,417 yards in just five games this season and was named the CFL's top quarterback for August by Pro Football Focus. He led the league in passing yards in Weeks 2 (390) and 11 (355) and is third in the CFL for completion percentage (72.1).

Defensive back C.J. Reavis had a stand-out game last week in Toronto, delivering ten tackles and three touchdown-stopping goal-line stands. When Reavis hits the field, you won't want to miss what comes next.

Opposing quarterbacks, beware; the Roughriders pass rush is no joke. Going into Week 13, the Roughriders defence leads the CFL with 29 sacks made by 14 different players, with defensive tackle and one-man wrecking crew Micah Johnson personally leading the league with six.

