Six fines handed down

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Saskatchewan defensive back DaMarcus Fields has been fined for delivering a high hit on Toronto wide receiver Makai Polk.

Winnipeg linebacker Tanner Cadwallader has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Hamilton long-snapper Gordon Whyte.

Winnipeg defensive back Brandon Alexander has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton wide receiver Kiondré Smith.

Hamilton fullback James Tuck has been fined for making late unnecessary contact with Winnipeg wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.

BC defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko has been fined for clipping Ottawa fullback Anthony Gosselin.

Montreal defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund has been fined for delivering a high hit on Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

