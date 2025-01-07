Riders Release Offensive Lineman Trevor Reid for NFL Opportunity

January 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release


The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American offensive lineman Trevor Reid to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Reid was the Roughriders' nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 and made an immediate impact, starting in all 18 regular season games as well as the Western Semi-Final, and played an integral part in the Roughriders' offensive success.

