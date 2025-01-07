Riders Sign Offensive Lineman Brandon Kemp
January 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp.
Kemp (6'7-310) spent the last three seasons (2022-24) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats suiting up for 12 games at tackle.
The Atlanta, Georgia native signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and spent 2020-21 on the team's practice roster. Kemp signed with the Indianapolis Colts in April of 2022 and attended training camp with the team, before signing with the Ti-Cats in September.
Kemp played five collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Valdosta State, suiting up for 43 games for the Blazers. In 2018, he was part of a Blazers team that went undefeated for the first time in program history, and won the NCAA Division II National Championship. He earned All-GSC recognition three times over his college career, including in 2019 as a senior, 2018 as a junior and 2016 as a redshirt freshman.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from January 7, 2025
- RedBlacks Re-Sign Justin Howell - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Sign Offensive Lineman Brandon Kemp - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.