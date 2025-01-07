Argos Ink American OL Jean Delance
January 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has signed American OL Jean Delance.
Delance (6'4"/303 lbs) played one game with the DC Defenders of the USFL before stints with B.C. and Saskatchewan in 2024. The Georgia native played with Green Bay, Arizona, and Chicago in the NFL from 2022-2023. Delance attended the University of Florida (2018-2021), where he played in 41 games, starting 37 in his final three seasons. He began his collegiate career at the University of Texas in 2016, playing two games.
