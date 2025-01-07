RedBlacks Re-Sign Justin Howell

January 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced, today, that they have re-signed National defensive back Justin Howell through the 2025 CFL season.

A native of Bradford, Ontario, the 31-year-old Howell returned to the nation's capital for his sixth season in 2024, all of which have been spent with the REDBLACKS, putting up seven defensive tackles, and four special teams tackles in 13 games.

Drafted in the seventh round, 55th overall by Ottawa out of Carleton in 2018, Howell has appeared in 71 games since 2018, racking up 106 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, five forced fumbles, and a sack.

