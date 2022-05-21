Riders over Hooks, End Skid on Saturday

FRISCO, Texas - A balanced attack on both ends powered the Frisco RoughRiders to an 8-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday at Riders Field to end a three-game skid. Dustin Harris homered twice in the Saturday win while Riders starter Cole Ragans (4-1) pounded nine strikeouts to limit the Hooks offense.

The Riders (21-17) began their scoring on Military Appreciation Night with a two-run double from Harris to begin his six RBI night. Following a Justin Foscue walk and a Blaine Crim double, Harris singled to right to give Frisco an early 2-0 lead. With the two runs in the first, Frisco has scored first in three of the five games this week.

Ragans hadn't allowed a run through five innings of work before giving up a two-run home run in his final frame. Ragans has now posted five consecutive starts clearing the fifth inning, seeing the sixth inning in three of those five starts.

Harris homered for the first time in the bottom of the third inning to follow an Ezequiel Duran double, his 17th of the season, which leads all professional baseball. St. Louis's Paul Goldschmidt, Atlanta's Matt Olsen and Luis Mieses in High-A Winston-Salem sit behind Duran with 16.

Corpus Christi hopped on the scoreboard in Ragans' final frame with a two-run homer for Luke Berryhill, who knocked a grand slam a night ago.

Following a rousing performance of God Bless America at Riders Field, Frisco plated four runs of insurance in the bottom of the seventh. Foscue led the attack off with a leadoff double, followed by a run-scoring double from Crim, his second of the night.

Duran singled to put runners at the corners for Harris with nobody out, who slugged his second longball of the night on a three-run HR to cement Frisco's 8-2 score.

Riders reliever Grant Anderson shut down the Hooks in his two innings out of the pen, and Fer Ozuna shut it down in the ninth with two strikeouts.

The six-game series between Frisco and Corpus Christi closes on Sunday at Riders Field with a 4:05 p.m. first-pitch time. On top of Kids Sunday Funday, Hometown Heroes Weekend continues with Strikeout Cancer Night, presented by Fields of Gold. Frisco RHP Justin Slaten (0-2, 5.00 ERA) makes his first Sunday start of the season and his sixth of the year. Hooks LHP Julio Robaina (0-2, 9.90 ERA) makes his fifth start on Sunday, his first since May 10th. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

