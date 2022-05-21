Drillers Clinch Series in Saturday Win

May 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers entered Saturday night's game with 14 home runs in four games against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. The Drillers used two more homers to score four of their six runs in a 6-5 victory over the Sod Poodles. The result moved Tulsa into sole possession of first place in the North Division of the Texas League.

The game featured a prime pitching matchup as both squads turned to first-round draft picks from 2020 in Bobby Miller and Bryce Jarvis. However, neither pitcher earned a decision as Jarvis left the game after completing four innings, and Miller was relieved after facing two batters in the fifth.

Tulsa jumped ahead in the first inning when James Outman homered on the second pitch of the game.

In the bottom of the second inning, Miller put two runners on base with a walk and a hit batter. Blaze Alexander singled in the first run for Amarillo to tie the game, and two batters later, Miller threw a pitch that bounced between the legs of catcher Hunter Feduccia, allowing another run that gave Amarillo a 2-1 lead.

The Drillers quickly made up the deficit in the third. Jacob Amaya began the inning by drawing a walk, and Ryan Ward followed with a single. Feduccia then put Tulsa ahead with a three-run homer.

Amarillo tied the game in the fifth when Jorge Barrosa hit a two-run homer off of Miller.

In the sixth inning, Jeren Kendall began the Drillers half with a double, and Outman reached base after being hit by a pitch. Amaya then drove both runners in with a hit to left field, giving Tulsa a 6-4 lead.

Amarillo cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the sixth. With runners at first and third and one out, the Drillers got a much-needed ground ball but failed on the double play attempt, allowing the runner from third to score, to bring the score to 6-5.

In the eighth inning, manager Scott Hennessey turned to reliever Guillermo Zuniga. Zuniga worked a scoreless inning, recording three outs on a groundout and two flyouts.

Hennessey then turned to Mark Washington in the ninth to get the final three outs. Jancarlos Cintron began the inning with a single before a fielder's choice gave Tulsa its first out of the inning. Washington closed out the game with a strikeout and a ground out, earning his fourth save.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The Drillers have now hit 16 home run this week in Amarillo and has hit a blast in 10 consecutive games.

*Washington is now a perfect 4-4 in save opportunities this season.

*Miller finished his outing, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

*Tanner Dodson earned his second win of the season with 1.1 scoreless innings, following Miller on the mound.

*Outman extended his on-base streak to 15 games with his first-inning home run.

*Pages increased his hitting streak to 8 games with his single in the first.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and the Sod Poodles will play the final game of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon in Amarillo. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa- RHP Jose Martinez (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Amarillo- RHP Deyni Olivero (0-2, 8.50 ERA)

Fans can watch the Drillers all season long on MiLB tv or listen on AM 1430 The Buzz.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.